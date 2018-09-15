Strs Ohio Acquires Shares of 2,000 Trade Desk Inc (TTD)

Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 7.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 5.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 12.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 15.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 3.9% in the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 35,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

In other news, insider David Randall Pickles sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $6,765,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,237 shares in the company, valued at $10,935,577.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas Falk sold 162,141 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.67, for a total transaction of $15,187,747.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,561.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 445,018 shares of company stock valued at $44,216,931 over the last quarter. Insiders own 26.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $146.09 on Friday. Trade Desk Inc has a 12 month low of $40.70 and a 12 month high of $151.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 122.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 3.05.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. Trade Desk had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $112.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TTD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $81.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.89.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including connected TV, mobile, video, audio, display, social, and native on various devices, such as smart TVs, computers, and mobile phones and tablets.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.