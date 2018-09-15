Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (HNDL) Declares Special Dividend of $0.11

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) announced a special dividend on Friday, September 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share on Tuesday, September 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ HNDL traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.10. 1,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,466. Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF has a 1 year low of $23.65 and a 1 year high of $25.98.

