Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Owens & Minor Call Options (OMI)

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 856 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,178% compared to the average daily volume of 67 call options.

Shares of NYSE:OMI opened at $16.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.03. Owens & Minor has a 1-year low of $14.07 and a 1-year high of $29.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 9.47% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is 64.60%.

In other news, SVP Charles C. Colpo sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total value of $195,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,944 shares in the company, valued at $521,006.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles C. Colpo sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total transaction of $185,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,325.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,516 shares of company stock valued at $513,288 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,379,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,051,000 after buying an additional 25,438 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,007,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,827,000 after acquiring an additional 140,502 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 136,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 14,214 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 372,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after acquiring an additional 53,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 11,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Owens & Minor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare services company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Germany, and other European countries. It operates through three segments: Domestic, International, and Proprietary Products. The company offers supply chain assistance to the providers of healthcare services; and the manufacturers of healthcare products, supplies, and devices.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.