Stifel Nicolaus Trims Peak Resorts (SKIS) Target Price to $6.00

Peak Resorts (NASDAQ:SKIS) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Peak Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peak Resorts currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.15.

Shares of NASDAQ SKIS opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. Peak Resorts has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $5.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.43 and a beta of 1.18.

Peak Resorts (NASDAQ:SKIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.04). Peak Resorts had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $7.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Peak Resorts will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Peak Resorts by 22.5% during the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,281,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,408,000 after purchasing an additional 235,346 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Peak Resorts by 150.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 160,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 96,241 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peak Resorts by 12.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 14,477 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Peak Resorts by 40.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the period. 46.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peak Resorts Company Profile

Peak Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and leases day and overnight drive ski resorts in the United States. Its resorts activities and amenities include skiing, snowboarding, terrain parks, tubing, dining, lodging, equipment rentals and sales, ski and snowboard instruction, zip lines, mountain coasters, mountain biking, hiking, and other summer activities.

