Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,282 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 3.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola comprises approximately 0.7% of Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 615,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,736,000 after purchasing an additional 16,489 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 57,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at about $358,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 9,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174 shares in the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

NYSE KO opened at $45.99 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $41.45 and a 52 week high of $48.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.74.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 40.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.68%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KO. Morgan Stanley set a $49.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Argus upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.28.

In other news, insider John Murphy sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total value of $2,602,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,869 shares in the company, valued at $6,547,591.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kathy N. Waller sold 48,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total transaction of $2,246,043.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 200,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,323,676.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 215,822 shares of company stock valued at $10,027,727. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plant?based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.