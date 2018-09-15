Sterling Capital Management LLC Sells 4,710 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (HON)

Sterling Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 667,865 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,710 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises approximately 0.9% of Sterling Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Sterling Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Honeywell International worth $96,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% during the second quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 8,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 16.0% during the second quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Bank of The Ozarks boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of The Ozarks now owns 11,127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 40.6% during the second quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, InterOcean Capital LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 15.4% in the second quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $165.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $121.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.18 and a 12 month high of $166.01.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $10.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.46% and a net margin of 3.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.745 per share. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.91%.

A number of analysts recently commented on HON shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Honeywell International from $191.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “$153.70” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Honeywell International from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “$153.70” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Honeywell International from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “$153.70” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a $166.00 price target on Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, MED started coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.94.

In other Honeywell International news, insider Vimal Kapur sold 9,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $1,591,863.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,568,861.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 3,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $484,795.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,863,760.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

