Sterling Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Viacom, Inc. Class B (VIAB)

Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 158.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,874 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Viacom, Inc. Class B were worth $2,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Viacom, Inc. Class B during the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Viacom, Inc. Class B during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Viacom, Inc. Class B during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Viacom, Inc. Class B during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on VIAB. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.82.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAB opened at $29.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.52. Viacom, Inc. Class B has a 52-week low of $22.13 and a 52-week high of $35.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Viacom, Inc. Class B (NASDAQ:VIAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Viacom, Inc. Class B had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Viacom, Inc. Class B will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Viacom, Inc. Class B’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.22%.

Viacom, Inc. Class B Company Profile

Viacom, Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. The company creates television programs, motion pictures, short-form content, games, consumer products, podcasts, live events, and social media experiences. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment.

