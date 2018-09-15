Sterling Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Eaton Co. PLC (ETN)

Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 578.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 73,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,501,000 after buying an additional 62,756 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Eaton in the second quarter valued at about $172,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 26.5% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 226,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,931,000 after buying an additional 47,410 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Eaton in the second quarter valued at about $1,488,000. Finally, Fort L.P. acquired a new position in Eaton in the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $2,082,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,459 shares in the company, valued at $18,445,320.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Revathi Advaithi sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.98, for a total transaction of $1,286,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,715 shares in the company, valued at $2,050,850.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $4,617,645 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ETN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank set a $86.00 price target on shares of Eaton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Eaton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.61.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $87.15 on Friday. Eaton Co. PLC has a 1 year low of $71.62 and a 1 year high of $89.85. The company has a market cap of $37.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.07. Eaton had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 56.77%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

