Stephens Lowers Denny’s (DENN) to Equal Weight

Stephens lowered shares of Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Stephens currently has $16.50 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $18.00.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DENN. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Denny’s from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denny’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Denny’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Denny’s from $18.50 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Denny’s currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.17.

Denny’s stock opened at $14.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $906.42 million, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.63. Denny’s has a 1-year low of $11.49 and a 1-year high of $17.75.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $157.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.75 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 7.56% and a negative return on equity of 39.88%. Denny’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. research analysts expect that Denny’s will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Denny’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $300,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Denny’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in Denny’s in the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Denny’s in the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Denny’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 27, 2017, it had 1,735 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide, including 128 restaurants in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, Honduras, the Philippines, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, Curaçao, El Salvador, Guatemala, and the United Kingdom.

