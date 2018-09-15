Stealth (XST) Achieves Market Cap of $4.20 Million

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Over the last week, Stealth has traded up 14% against the US dollar. One Stealth coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00002161 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia. Stealth has a market capitalization of $4.20 million and $1,593.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00029649 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00022265 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003595 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00029028 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005054 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00375039 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00009080 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000041 BTC.

About Stealth

Stealth is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2014. Stealth’s total supply is 29,787,032 coins. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin . Stealth’s official website is stealth.org . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Stealth Coin Trading

Stealth can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

