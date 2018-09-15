Starbucks (SBUX) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Starbucks from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Starbucks from $69.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Starbucks from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Starbucks from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Starbucks from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.02.

Get Starbucks alerts:

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $54.75 on Wednesday. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $47.37 and a 1 year high of $61.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.64.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Starbucks had a return on equity of 67.11% and a net margin of 18.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 8th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.90%.

In other news, insider Rosalind G. Brewer acquired 5,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.04 per share, with a total value of $270,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,600.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total value of $809,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,565,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 295,832 shares of company stock valued at $15,834,037 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. HC Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $319,000. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Starbucks by 263.6% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 413,600 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $23,944,000 after acquiring an additional 299,835 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $208,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Starbucks by 12.1% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,429,906 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $140,667,000 after acquiring an additional 261,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $2,302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.