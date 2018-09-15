Square, Inc. (SQ) Stake Lessened by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 739,290 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 156,684 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.18% of Square worth $45,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SQ. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Square by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,700,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,753,000 after acquiring an additional 353,037 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Square by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,715,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,048,000 after acquiring an additional 290,136 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square during the 1st quarter valued at $180,818,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Square by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,831,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,110,000 after acquiring an additional 331,300 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,756,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,265,000 after acquiring an additional 140,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 103,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total value of $9,314,364.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajmere Dale sold 4,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $368,599.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,392,017.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,461,146 shares of company stock valued at $108,304,866. Company insiders own 27.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SQ opened at $90.82 on Friday. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.21 and a 1 year high of $92.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.12 billion, a PE ratio of -908.20 and a beta of 4.36.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.14. Square had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $385.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Square from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Square from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Square in a report on Friday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Square from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Square from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.51.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

