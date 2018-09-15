SPS Commerce (SPSC) Sets New 1-Year High at $99.66

Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $99.66 and last traded at $99.26, with a volume of 3444 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $98.51.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on SPS Commerce from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. BidaskClub lowered SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (up from $77.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on SPS Commerce from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.29.
The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.13, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.77.
In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,852 shares in the company, valued at $8,626,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 18,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $1,552,100.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,957 shares in the company, valued at $6,046,245.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,495 shares of company stock worth $3,600,600. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 1.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 9.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 4.3% in the second quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 46.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 8.9% in the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 12,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.
SPS Commerce Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPSC)
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It provides solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based product suite that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, distributors, logistics firms, and other trading partners manage and fulfill orders, manage sell-through performance, and source new items.
