SPS Commerce (SPSC) Sets New 1-Year High at $99.66

Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $99.66 and last traded at $99.26, with a volume of 3444 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $98.51.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on SPS Commerce from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. BidaskClub lowered SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (up from $77.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on SPS Commerce from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.29.

The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.13, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.77.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $61.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,852 shares in the company, valued at $8,626,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 18,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $1,552,100.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,957 shares in the company, valued at $6,046,245.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,495 shares of company stock worth $3,600,600. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 1.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 9.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 4.3% in the second quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 46.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 8.9% in the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 12,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPSC)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It provides solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based product suite that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, distributors, logistics firms, and other trading partners manage and fulfill orders, manage sell-through performance, and source new items.

