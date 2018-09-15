Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SFM. UBS Group upped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $26.00 price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.76.

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $28.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Sprouts Farmers Market has a fifty-two week low of $17.55 and a fifty-two week high of $29.67.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, COO James Leroy Nielsen sold 1,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $25,664.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Dan J. Sanders sold 19,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total value of $576,147.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 610,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,659,557.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,397 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,147 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter valued at about $380,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 67.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 15,284 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 69.9% in the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 405,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,953,000 after buying an additional 166,909 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.4% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 208,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares during the period. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, meat and seafood, deli and baked goods, packaged groceries, vitamins and supplements, bulk foods, dairy and dairy alternatives, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural body care and household items.

