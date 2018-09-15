SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) Shares Bought by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 817 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPY. LifePlan Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 182.8% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

SPY stock opened at $290.88 on Friday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $248.08 and a 12-month high of $291.74.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

