SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (FEZ) Holdings Trimmed by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) by 12.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,049,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 562,909 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $155,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 23,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 11,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 241,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,264,000 after acquiring an additional 50,057 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 155,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after acquiring an additional 21,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,239,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,504,000 after acquiring an additional 45,167 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FEZ opened at $37.77 on Friday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $36.77 and a 12-month high of $44.23.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

