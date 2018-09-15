SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (RWX) Holdings Boosted by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 715,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,102 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF were worth $28,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 545.2% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF stock opened at $38.71 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $37.90 and a 1 year high of $42.53.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

