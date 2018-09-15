Spark Therapeutics Inc (ONCE) Shares Bought by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Spark Therapeutics were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spark Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Spark Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spark Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Spark Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $246,000.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ONCE. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spark Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Spark Therapeutics from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $103.00 target price on shares of Spark Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Leerink Swann restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down from $74.00) on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spark Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONCE opened at $58.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 2.22. Spark Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $41.06 and a 12 month high of $96.59.

Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $25.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.44 million. Spark Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 185.46% and a negative return on equity of 17.33%. equities analysts predict that Spark Therapeutics Inc will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spark Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include LUXTURNA (voretigene neparvovec), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of genetic blinding conditions caused by mutations in the RPE65 gene; and SPK-CHM that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia.

