Soros Fund Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (D)

Soros Fund Management LLC trimmed its position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 174,808 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,832,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,124,856,000 after purchasing an additional 234,655 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,755,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,804,145,000 after buying an additional 7,397,191 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 8,028,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $549,725,000 after buying an additional 2,316,005 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,551,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $310,311,000 after buying an additional 34,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,839,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,572,000 after buying an additional 92,800 shares in the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on D. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Scotiabank began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Howard Weil began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.70.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director John W. Harris bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.15 per share, with a total value of $711,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,769.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of D opened at $71.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.26. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $61.53 and a 12-month high of $85.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 23.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.835 per share. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.78%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy in the United States. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities through gas, coal, nuclear, oil, renewables, biomass, hydro, solar, and power purchase agreements; and related energy supply operations.

