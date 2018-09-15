Soros Fund Management LLC Invests $5.58 Million in Southern Co (SO) Stock

Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 120,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,579,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SO. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 21,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 157,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,301,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 199,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,916,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $43.90 on Friday. Southern Co has a 12-month low of $42.38 and a 12-month high of $53.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.11. Southern had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 20th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.47%.

SO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Southern from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Southern from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Southern from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Citigroup upgraded Southern from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.10.

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 16,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $775,985.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,821. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power, Southern Company Gas, and All Other. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.