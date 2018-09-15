Soros Fund Management LLC Buys New Stake in PacWest Bancorp (PACW)

Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 97,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,799,000. Soros Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of PacWest Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 7,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 24,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

PACW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Sandler O’Neill restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.82.

NASDAQ:PACW opened at $50.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.40. PacWest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $55.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $301.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.62 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 8.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. research analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 20th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 17th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.19%.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Featured Story: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW).

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.