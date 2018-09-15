Soros Fund Management LLC Acquires Shares of 75,000 Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (CDAY)

Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,000. Soros Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Ceridian HCM at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the second quarter valued at $247,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the second quarter valued at $332,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the second quarter valued at $344,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the second quarter valued at $425,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the second quarter valued at $463,000. 70.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CDAY shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Monday, May 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Monday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on Ceridian HCM in a report on Monday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.17.

NYSE:CDAY opened at $41.45 on Friday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc has a 12-month low of $28.65 and a 12-month high of $42.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $179.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.47 million. research analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Ceridian HCM Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company worldwide. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that address various areas of HCM, including human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. It also provides Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions; Bureau solutions for payroll and payroll-related services; and LifeWorks, an employee engagement platform that delivers employee assistance programs, social recognition, perks and discounts, a private social network, employee and corporate wellness programs, and employee engagement analytics.

