Snap (SNAP) Raised to “Hold” at Pivotal Research

Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $9.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Snap to $8.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Snap to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research cut Snap from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush raised Snap from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $12.25 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Snap from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.60.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $9.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of -2.84. Snap has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $21.22.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $262.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.24 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 49.79% and a negative net margin of 155.31%. sell-side analysts expect that Snap will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Snap news, Director Mitchell Lasky sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $335,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy R. Stone sold 8,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total value of $117,552.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,250,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,480,496.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,375,218 shares of company stock valued at $38,429,235 in the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in Snap by 171.4% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 37,157,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,385,000 after acquiring an additional 23,468,531 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Snap in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,330,000. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 81.1% in the second quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. now owns 10,989,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,921,688 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 18.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,968,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 22.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,367,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779,756 shares in the last quarter. 22.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows to creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps to surface the most interesting stories from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

