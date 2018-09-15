Smartshare (SSP) Trading Down 17.9% This Week

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. One Smartshare token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including HADAX, OKEx and CoinEgg. Smartshare has a market cap of $1.46 million and approximately $281,574.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Smartshare has traded 17.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004319 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003127 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015297 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000309 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00279437 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00154160 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000220 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $431.16 or 0.06587994 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008829 BTC.

About Smartshare

Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,049,934,937 tokens. Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip

Smartshare Token Trading

Smartshare can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, OKEx and HADAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartshare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smartshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

