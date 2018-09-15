Slothcoin (SLOTH) Price Hits $0.0000

Slothcoin (CURRENCY:SLOTH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. One Slothcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. Slothcoin has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $42.00 worth of Slothcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Slothcoin has traded down 8.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Slothcoin Coin Profile

Slothcoin’s official website is www.slothcoin.org . Slothcoin’s official Twitter account is @slothcoin

Slothcoin Coin Trading

Slothcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Slothcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Slothcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Slothcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

