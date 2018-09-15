SLM (SLM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Sallie Mae have outperformed the industry over the past three months. Yet, the company doesn’t have an impressive earnings surprise history, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in two of the trailing four quarters. Persistent increase in expenses remains a major near-term concern for the company. Further, as it intends to increase investments in technology, operating costs are expected to be elevated in the upcoming quarters. Also, Sallie Mae faces concentration risks due to over dependence on brokered deposits. However, the company’s focus on strengthening its Private Education Loan assets, improving economic and declining unemployment rate bode well for the long term.”

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SLM. Oppenheimer set a $16.00 target price on shares of SLM and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Stephens began coverage on shares of SLM in a research report on Monday, July 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of SLM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $14.00 target price on shares of SLM and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of SLM from $14.50 to $14.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SLM currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLM opened at $11.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.18. SLM has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $340.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.28 million. SLM had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. equities analysts forecast that SLM will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SLM news, EVP Paul F. Thome sold 22,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $246,017.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,041,052.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLM in the second quarter valued at about $129,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SLM during the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SLM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, American Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SLM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students and their families. Its loan portfolio also includes federal family education loan program, personal, and other loans.

