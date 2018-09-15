Sleep Number Corp (SNBR) Receives $33.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.33.

SNBR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Sleep Number from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Sleep Number from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

In other news, CFO David R. Callen purchased 1,000 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.88 per share, for a total transaction of $27,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph Hunter Saklad sold 7,912 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $245,667.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,112,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,718,000 after buying an additional 102,964 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,974,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,359,000 after buying an additional 1,797,074 shares during the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 1,066,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,474,000 after buying an additional 509,298 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 749,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,739,000 after buying an additional 195,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 611,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,734,000 after acquiring an additional 99,296 shares in the last quarter.

SNBR traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.30. The company had a trading volume of 395,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,991. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.14. Sleep Number has a 12-month low of $26.22 and a 12-month high of $40.72.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Sleep Number had a return on equity of 115.80% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $316.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Sleep Number’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Sleep Number will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows and sheets, as well as other bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, and foundations under the Sleep Number name.

Featured Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.