SJW Group (SJW) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SJW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SJW Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded SJW Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 10th.

NYSE SJW opened at $59.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 0.03. SJW Group has a 52 week low of $51.26 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $99.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.00 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.42%. equities analysts anticipate that SJW Group will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is 49.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,362,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,243,000 after acquiring an additional 61,016 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SJW Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 711,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,519,000 after buying an additional 7,497 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of SJW Group by 10.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 543,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,017,000 after buying an additional 53,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SJW Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 266,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,024,000 after buying an additional 12,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of SJW Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 230,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,146,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.77% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

