Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.76.

SIRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Pivotal Research downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.75 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, June 28th.

In other Sirius XM news, EVP Dara F. Altman sold 387,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total transaction of $2,903,843.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,010,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,059,064.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Cook sold 415,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $2,991,614.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,988,300 shares in the company, valued at $14,315,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,577,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,676,000 after acquiring an additional 7,469 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 281,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 9,263 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 42,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 10,152 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,153,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,919,000 after buying an additional 10,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 129.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 21,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIRI traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $7.13. 14,010,486 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,036,177. Sirius XM has a 1 year low of $5.17 and a 1 year high of $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.70, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.03.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.68% and a negative return on equity of 78.24%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Sirius XM will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music plus sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather programs, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop to country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

