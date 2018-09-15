SIR Royalty Income Fund (SRV.UN) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 20th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, September 28th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 20th. This is a boost from SIR Royalty Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Shares of SIR Royalty Income Fund stock traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$15.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,106. SIR Royalty Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$13.76 and a twelve month high of C$15.68.

Separately, Laurentian set a C$14.75 price target on shares of SIR Royalty Income Fund in a research note on Thursday.

SIR Royalty Income Fund (the Fund) holds investment in SIR Corp (SIR). The Funds’ investment, SIR is engaged in the business of owning and operating full service restaurants in Canada. SIR has concept restaurant brands, including Jack Astor’s Bar and Grill and Canyon Creek Chop House, and signature restaurant brands, such as Reds Wine Tavern, Reds Midtown Tavern, Far Niente/FOUR/Petit Four and the Loose Moose Tap & Grill, which are used by SIR under a license agreement with SIR Royalty Limited Partnership (the Partnership).

