Silence Therapeutics’ (SLN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics (LON:SLN) in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Shares of LON SLN opened at GBX 143.75 ($1.87) on Tuesday. Silence Therapeutics has a twelve month low of GBX 71.88 ($0.94) and a twelve month high of GBX 254.75 ($3.32).

Silence Therapeutics (LON:SLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 11th. The company reported GBX (12.40) (($0.16)) earnings per share for the quarter. Silence Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 34,475.00% and a negative return on equity of 21.42%.

Silence Therapeutics plc focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of novel RNA therapeutics. The company designs short interfering RNA (siRNA) molecules that trigger the RNAi pathway and mediate the degradation of specific target messenger RNAs. It is developing various candidates for the treatment of cancer, iron overload disorders, cardiovascular disease, alcohol use disorder, and other metabolic diseases.

