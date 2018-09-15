Signaturefd LLC Takes $209,000 Position in Hortonworks Inc (HDP)

Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Hortonworks Inc (NASDAQ:HDP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,461 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Hortonworks by 337.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 96,029 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 74,080 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Hortonworks by 28.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 148,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 32,669 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hortonworks by 60.8% in the second quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,793,841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,684,000 after acquiring an additional 678,462 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Hortonworks by 20.5% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Hortonworks in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Hortonworks alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HDP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hortonworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hortonworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hortonworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Hortonworks to $32.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Nomura began coverage on shares of Hortonworks in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

In related news, insider Scott Reasoner sold 5,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $94,502.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 227,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,123,742.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CTO Scott E. Gnau sold 3,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $88,030.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 357,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,941,133.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 878,263 shares of company stock valued at $18,969,192 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HDP opened at $25.50 on Friday. Hortonworks Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.22.

Hortonworks (NASDAQ:HDP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $86.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.34 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Hortonworks Inc will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hortonworks Company Profile

Hortonworks, Inc provides data management platforms, services, and solutions in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. It offers Hortonworks Data Platform (HDP), an enterprise-scale data management platform which provides a platform for multi-workload data processing; Hortonworks DataFlow, a data-in-motion platform to automate and secure Internet of anything data flows, as well as to collect, conduct, and curate real-time business insights and actions derived from data in motion, including sensors, machines, geolocation devices, clicks, server logs, and social feeds; and Hortonworks DataPlane Service simplifies managing, securing, governing, provisioning, and consuming distributed data systems.

Read More: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hortonworks Inc (NASDAQ:HDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Hortonworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hortonworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.