Signaturefd LLC Has $283,000 Position in VF Corp (VFC)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 290.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,466 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in VF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VFC. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VF in the second quarter valued at approximately $352,007,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of VF by 9.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,770,077 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,019,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,165 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of VF by 106.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,466,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $282,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,625 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of VF by 89.6% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,479,346 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $283,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,971,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $91.17 on Friday. VF Corp has a 1 year low of $61.56 and a 1 year high of $97.00. The company has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. VF had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. VF’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that VF Corp will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.74%.

Several analysts have recently commented on VFC shares. Buckingham Research increased their price target on shares of VF from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Pivotal Research set a $86.00 price target on shares of VF and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of VF from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of VF in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of VF in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.61.

In other VF news, VP Kevin Bailey sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total transaction of $404,580.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,653,768.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura C. Meagher sold 69,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.05, for a total transaction of $6,453,668.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,384,135.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,533 shares of company stock worth $11,932,040. 1.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

