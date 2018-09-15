Signaturefd LLC Has $223,000 Holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 61,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 193,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Finally, Point View Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

In other Assured Guaranty news, CFO Robert Bailenson sold 16,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total value of $675,943.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 252,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,217,610.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick W. Kenny sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total value of $177,203.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,450,676.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 351,372 shares of company stock worth $14,327,346. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AGO shares. ValuEngine downgraded Assured Guaranty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Assured Guaranty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

NYSE:AGO opened at $40.59 on Friday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a twelve month low of $32.97 and a twelve month high of $42.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 37.52% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $221.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 28.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.