Signature Bank (SBNY) Shares Bought by Natixis

Natixis boosted its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 2,759.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,578 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 49,774 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned approximately 0.09% of Signature Bank worth $6,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 9,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Signature Bank from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Signature Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, July 20th. BidaskClub raised Signature Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.40.

Shares of Signature Bank stock opened at $119.66 on Friday. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $108.89 and a fifty-two week high of $161.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The bank reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.03. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 26.76%. The company had revenue of $326.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

