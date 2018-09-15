SiaCashCoin (SCC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $12,734.00

SiaCashCoin (CURRENCY:SCC) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. During the last seven days, SiaCashCoin has traded 120.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. SiaCashCoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $12,734.00 worth of SiaCashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SiaCashCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004326 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015353 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000306 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00278773 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00155728 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000219 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00009014 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $431.31 or 0.06618602 BTC.

About SiaCashCoin

SiaCashCoin’s launch date was March 17th, 2018. SiaCashCoin’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 tokens. SiaCashCoin’s official Twitter account is @Siacashcoin . The official website for SiaCashCoin is www.SiaCashCoin.com

Buying and Selling SiaCashCoin

SiaCashCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SiaCashCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SiaCashCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SiaCashCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

