Short Interest in Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) Declines By 5.0%

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,712,876 shares, a decline of 5.0% from the August 15th total of 19,706,703 shares. Approximately 13.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 554,506 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 33.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, June 9th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bienville Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 620,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 45,035 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 182.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 856,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 553,354 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 445,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 203,397 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,501,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 40,663 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,100,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after buying an additional 306,634 shares during the period.

Shares of UEC stock opened at $1.75 on Friday. Uranium Energy has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $2.00.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

Uranium Energy Corp. operates as a uranium mining and exploration company. Its projects in South Texas include the Palangana ISR mine, the permitted Goliad ISR project, and the development-stage Burke Hollow ISR project; and project in Wyoming comprise the permitted Reno Creek ISR project. The company also controls a pipeline of advanced-stage uranium projects in Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, and Paraguay, as well as a high-grade titanium project in Paraguay.

