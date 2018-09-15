Short Interest in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (ERIC) Drops By 10.1%

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,981,616 shares, a drop of 10.1% from the August 15th total of 18,881,330 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,728,611 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ERIC opened at $8.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.32 and a beta of 0.83. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 52-week low of $5.52 and a 52-week high of $8.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a negative net margin of 13.14% and a negative return on equity of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $49.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ERIC shares. ValuEngine cut Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. BidaskClub raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. DZ Bank reissued a “$8.27” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.81.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERIC. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the second quarter valued at about $33,931,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 122.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,650,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,666,000 after buying an additional 2,560,110 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the second quarter valued at about $8,245,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 173.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,203,510 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,231,000 after buying an additional 764,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the first quarter valued at about $3,605,000. 8.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for networks, IT and cloud, and media markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

