Shore Capital Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Marks and Spencer Group (MKS)

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) in a research report released on Tuesday.

MKS has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 250 ($3.26) price target on Marks and Spencer Group and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Liberum Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, HSBC downgraded Marks and Spencer Group to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 400 ($5.21) to GBX 300 ($3.91) in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 320.33 ($4.17).

Marks and Spencer Group stock opened at GBX 284.60 ($3.71) on Tuesday. Marks and Spencer Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 274.30 ($3.57) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 397.80 ($5.18).

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

