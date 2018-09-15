Shoe Carnival, Inc. (SCVL) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its position in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,283 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System owned 0.10% of Shoe Carnival worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCVL. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Shoe Carnival by 9,179.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new stake in Shoe Carnival in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Shoe Carnival in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Shoe Carnival in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $309,000. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Shoe Carnival stock opened at $40.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $664.48 million, a PE ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 0.90. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.94 and a 1-year high of $45.00.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $268.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.16 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 2,172 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $95,806.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,050.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Shoe Carnival from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Shoe Carnival from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Shoe Carnival currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, jewelry, scarves, and wallets.

