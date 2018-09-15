Ship Finance International (SFL) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

SFL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut Ship Finance International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Ship Finance International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ship Finance International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Ship Finance International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ship Finance International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.13.

Get Ship Finance International alerts:

Shares of Ship Finance International stock opened at $13.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Ship Finance International has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $15.98.

Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $96.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.65 million. Ship Finance International had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 23.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. research analysts forecast that Ship Finance International will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Ship Finance International during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Ship Finance International during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Ship Finance International during the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Ship Finance International during the 2nd quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Ship Finance International during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

Ship Finance International Company Profile

Ship Finance International Limited owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets primarily in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, drilling rigs, and offshore supply vessels.

Read More: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Ship Finance International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ship Finance International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.