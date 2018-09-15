Shell Midstream Partners LP (SHLX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on Shell Midstream Partners from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine raised Shell Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Shell Midstream Partners from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Shell Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 3rd.

In related news, Director Curtis R. Frasier acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.94 per share, with a total value of $109,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $109,700. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 65.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 387,518 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,157,000 after acquiring an additional 153,419 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 150.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 55,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 58.4% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 7,432,590 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741,750 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 10.0% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,998 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 7,824 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 3.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 207,281 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,363,000 after acquiring an additional 6,078 shares during the period. 54.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SHLX traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.54. The stock had a trading volume of 875,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,339. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.22. Shell Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $19.42 and a fifty-two week high of $31.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.59, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $129.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.71 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 295.18% and a net margin of 74.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. Its crude oil pipeline systems include a 350 miles of Zydeco pipeline system; a 130-miles of delta pipeline; a 174-mile offshore Gulf of Mexico corridor pipeline; and a 75-mile offshore pipeline.

