SG Americas Securities LLC Has $606,000 Stake in Markel Co. (MKL)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MKL. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Markel by 115,809.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 224,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 224,670 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Markel in the 2nd quarter worth $21,427,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Markel by 2,079.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,602,000 after purchasing an additional 7,569 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Markel by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 671,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $785,828,000 after buying an additional 6,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Markel by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 550,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $597,103,000 after buying an additional 6,226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Markel news, CEO Richard R. Whitt III sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,202.80, for a total value of $601,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,562,043.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alan I. Kirshner sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,085.92, for a total transaction of $108,592.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,790,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,090,226 in the last quarter. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MKL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Markel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Markel in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Markel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,237.50.

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,202.55 on Friday. Markel Co. has a 52-week low of $1,035.95 and a 52-week high of $1,228.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.88 and a beta of 0.95.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $19.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.49 by $11.48. Markel had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 39.02 EPS for the current year.

Markel Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, and Reinsurance. The U.S. Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal line, program, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as other insurance product lines, such as ocean marine, surety, CPI, and coverages.

