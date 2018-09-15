SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stake in Ameris Bancorp (ABCB)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 356.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,725 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,373 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 9.6% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 17.6% during the first quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 7,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 7.4% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 7.1% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 8.7% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

In other Ameris Bancorp news, Director Elizabeth A. Mccague acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.05 per share, with a total value of $50,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,226 shares in the company, valued at $261,561.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Leo J. Hill acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.38 per share, with a total value of $96,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $918,445.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $54.00 target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCB opened at $48.10 on Friday. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $42.70 and a 12-month high of $59.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.10). Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $107.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.92 million. equities analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, Small Business Administration Division, and Premium Finance Division.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.