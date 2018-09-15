SG Americas Securities LLC Buys New Stake in Opus Bank (OPB)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Opus Bank at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OPB. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Opus Bank in the first quarter valued at $9,428,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Opus Bank by 20.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,922,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,822,000 after acquiring an additional 321,256 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Opus Bank by 85.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 166,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after acquiring an additional 76,757 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Opus Bank in the second quarter valued at $1,776,000. Finally, Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Opus Bank by 4.6% in the first quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 445,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,469,000 after acquiring an additional 19,706 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPB stock opened at $28.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Opus Bank has a 1-year low of $21.80 and a 1-year high of $30.95. The firm has a market cap of $971.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.91.

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Opus Bank had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $62.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Opus Bank will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Opus Bank’s payout ratio is 29.53%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Opus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Opus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. FIG Partners lowered shares of Opus Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market-perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Opus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. It offers demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

