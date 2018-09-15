Servicemaster Global (SERV) PT Set at $61.00 by Morgan Stanley

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) received a $61.00 price target from stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Thursday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.99% from the stock’s previous close.

SERV has been the topic of several other research reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Servicemaster Global in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Servicemaster Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Servicemaster Global in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Gabelli began coverage on shares of Servicemaster Global in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “$57.21” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Servicemaster Global in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Servicemaster Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.10.

NYSE:SERV opened at $60.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.92. Servicemaster Global has a twelve month low of $43.75 and a twelve month high of $62.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $874.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.00 million. Servicemaster Global had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 17.33%. equities research analysts expect that Servicemaster Global will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Servicemaster Global by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 556,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,111,000 after acquiring an additional 18,642 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Servicemaster Global by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,102,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,000,000 after acquiring an additional 82,774 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Servicemaster Global by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 1,175,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,877,000 after acquiring an additional 475,000 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Servicemaster Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Servicemaster Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,075,000.

About Servicemaster Global

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Terminix, American Home Shield, and the Franchise Services Group. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

