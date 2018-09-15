Sensient Technologies (SXT) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Sensient Technologies Corporation is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of colors, flavors and fragrances. Sensient employ advanced technologies to develop specialty food and beverage systems, cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceutical excipients, inkjet and specialty inks and colors, and other specialty and fine chemicals. Sensient uses advanced proprietary technologies to produce a broad range of innovative products. Sensient is a global developer, manufacturer and supplier of flavor and fragrance systems for the food, beverage, personal care and household-products industries. Sensient is a developer, manufacturer and supplier of colors for businesses worldwide. Sensient provides natural and synthetic color systems for use in foods, beverages and pharmaceuticals; colors and other ingredients for cosmetics, such as active ingredients, solubilizers and surface treated pigments; pharmaceutical excipients, such as colors, flavors and coatings; specialty inks; and technical colors for industrial applications. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Sensient Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. TheStreet downgraded Sensient Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Sensient Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.58.

SXT stock opened at $75.14 on Tuesday. Sensient Technologies has a 1-year low of $65.56 and a 1-year high of $80.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 0.82.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $363.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Sensient Technologies will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.60%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SXT. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 244.6% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 38,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 7,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 553,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,031,000 after acquiring an additional 162,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 208,467 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,714,000 after acquiring an additional 37,185 shares in the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies colors, flavors, and fragrances in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, natural extracts, and aroma chemicals; fragrance products; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, personal care, and household-products industries.

