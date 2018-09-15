SendGrid (SEND) PT Raised to $40.00

SendGrid (NYSE:SEND) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 10.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SEND. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SendGrid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SendGrid from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of SendGrid from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Shares of SEND opened at $36.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 10.83 and a quick ratio of 10.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.61. SendGrid has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $38.66.

SendGrid (NYSE:SEND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $35.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 million. analysts forecast that SendGrid will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael Tognetti sold 4,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $138,585.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Craig Kaes sold 15,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $450,802.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,182 shares of company stock valued at $2,553,645 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SendGrid during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in SendGrid by 225.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in SendGrid by 387.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in SendGrid during the 2nd quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in SendGrid during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. 57.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SendGrid, Inc operates as a digital communication platform in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based platform provides various tools to the businesses, including developers and marketers to reach their customers using an email. The company offers services, such as email application programming interface (API), which allow developers to use its API in their preferred development framework and to use its platform to add email functionality to their applications; marketing campaigns that allow marketers to upload and manage customer contact lists, create and test email templates, and execute and analyze email campaigns to engage customers; and expert services to help businesses optimize their email delivery.

