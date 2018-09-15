Sei Investments Co. Has $670,000 Stake in Meritage Homes Corp (MTH)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) by 75.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,241 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,575 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 2nd quarter worth about $355,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 48,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares in the last quarter. Apertura Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,758,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 2,285.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,601,000 after purchasing an additional 143,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 2nd quarter worth about $620,000. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTH opened at $45.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.07. Meritage Homes Corp has a 1-year low of $39.75 and a 1-year high of $55.50.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $877.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.47 million. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Corp will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

MTH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.30.

Meritage Homes Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for various homebuyers, including first-time, move-up, active-adult, and luxury homes under the Meritage Homes brand name.

