Sei Investments Co. Boosts Holdings in GCI Liberty Inc Class A (GLIBA)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in GCI Liberty Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GLIBA) by 136.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,531 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in GCI Liberty Inc Class A were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GCI Liberty Inc Class A during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,450,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GCI Liberty Inc Class A during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,177,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of GCI Liberty Inc Class A during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,417,000. Makaira Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GCI Liberty Inc Class A during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,389,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of GCI Liberty Inc Class A during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,966,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLIBA opened at $49.56 on Friday. GCI Liberty Inc Class A has a one year low of $41.33 and a one year high of $55.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a current ratio of 5.63.

GCI Liberty Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.45. GCI Liberty Inc Class A had a negative net margin of 81.45% and a negative return on equity of 25.80%. The company had revenue of $233.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.00 million. research analysts forecast that GCI Liberty Inc Class A will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GLIBA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GCI Liberty Inc Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of GCI Liberty Inc Class A from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of GCI Liberty Inc Class A in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th.

GCI Liberty Inc Class A Company Profile

GCI Liberty, Inc provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also provides cable services; and online invitation and social event planning services, as well as engages in the online lending and real estate business.

